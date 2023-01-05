XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. XYO has a market capitalization of $103.22 million and approximately $46.68 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 139.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233466 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00714149 USD and is up 49.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $35,501,833.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

