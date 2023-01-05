XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $49.91 million and approximately $598,884.81 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,293,035 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

