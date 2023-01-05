XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.23 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, XRP has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $17.23 billion and approximately $666.60 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007803 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00444800 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.02196075 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
