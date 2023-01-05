Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 2,711 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $83,065.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,052. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -0.20. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.35.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.