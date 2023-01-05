XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XFLT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $62,549 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

