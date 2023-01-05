Wrapped Everscale Price Up 0.4% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $42.79 million and $18,133.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,398,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,208,988 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,338,891 with 1,716,149,153 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02500081 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,759.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

