WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $805.14

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.14 ($9.70) and traded as high as GBX 839 ($10.11). WPP shares last traded at GBX 834.60 ($10.06), with a volume of 2,072,023 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.51) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.54) to GBX 1,210 ($14.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 850 ($10.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,158 ($13.95).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,555.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 832.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 805.49.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.