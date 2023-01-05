WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $435.14 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $435.14 million and approximately $0.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.01551600 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008542 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017830 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.42 or 0.01776768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0435461 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

