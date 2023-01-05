WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.66 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $158.50 million and approximately $21.66 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,558,656 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

