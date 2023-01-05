Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 67,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 92,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPLCF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wise from GBX 470 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wise to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wise from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 815 ($9.82) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

