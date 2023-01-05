Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $347.07

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.07 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 334.90 ($4.03). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.10), with a volume of 74,679 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Wincanton Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £415.98 million and a PE ratio of 862.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 350.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wincanton Cuts Dividend

Wincanton Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

