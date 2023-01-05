Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Coinbase Global makes up 0.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,610. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,731 shares of company stock worth $4,515,083 and have sold 368,182 shares worth $15,403,453. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

