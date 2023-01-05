Win Advisors Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.0% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
