Win Advisors Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Win Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after buying an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,159,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,100. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

