Win Advisors Inc. Makes New $169,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.10. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,423. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

