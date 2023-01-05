Win Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 0.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TPHD stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,357. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.35.

