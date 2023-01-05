Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 0.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

COIN stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 336,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,731 shares of company stock worth $4,515,083 and sold 368,182 shares worth $15,403,453. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

