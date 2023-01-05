Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 133,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 107,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £31.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

