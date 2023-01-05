Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.74 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

