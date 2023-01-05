WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $252.62 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $4.09 or 0.00024278 BTC on exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $252.62 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 176.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00445200 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.02211890 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.88 or 0.30415657 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

