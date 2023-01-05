White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 4.1%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 9,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

White Gold Trading Down 15.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$65.81 million and a P/E ratio of -48.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About White Gold

(Get Rating)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.