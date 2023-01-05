WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 11.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 25,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,845,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after purchasing an additional 535,138 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,119 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.