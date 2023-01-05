Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $9,167,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 143,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,806. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

