Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Sells 1,152 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.91. 422,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $92.95.

