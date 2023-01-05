Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $80,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Workday by 17.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 42,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $9.07 on Thursday, reaching $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $261.89.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

