Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $41,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. 72,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.