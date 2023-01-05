Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $68,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE C traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 224,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,301,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

