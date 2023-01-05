Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $51,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $262.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,295. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.