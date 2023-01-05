Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $142.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

