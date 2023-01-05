Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $111,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.52.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

