Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 140,351 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 1,428.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,351 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP owned 0.12% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 169,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,377,039. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

