Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 1,342 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 176.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.80. 4,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,749. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

