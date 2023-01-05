Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,526. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

