Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,287 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5,148.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $76.59. 5,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,461. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

