WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 39,239 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,239 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,072. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

