WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $54.68 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,082,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,681,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

