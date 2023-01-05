WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,843,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 119,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,192. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

