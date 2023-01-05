WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 50,605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $255,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 29,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

