Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WEN opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

