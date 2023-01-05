Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $294.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.85.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.72. 129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average of $238.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $318.41.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Lennox International by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,570,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lennox International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Lennox International by 222.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

