Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $2.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 21.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.