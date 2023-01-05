Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $2.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.79.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 21.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $30.06.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
