Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 10.3% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 115,140 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

