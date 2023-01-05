Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 10,970 Shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Rose Hill Acquisition were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Rose Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

