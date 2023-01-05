Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 1,909,200 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,375,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

