Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 192,767 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,767 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

DNAD opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

