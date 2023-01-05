Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 30.0% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAH opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.