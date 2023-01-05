Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,188,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZINGU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

