Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOCNU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.