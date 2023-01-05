Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. RPO LLC raised its stake in Cartesian Growth by 97.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 461,093 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 146,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cartesian Growth news, major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,615 shares of company stock valued at $297,311. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

Cartesian Growth Profile

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

