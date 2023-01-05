Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition Three comprises about 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 439.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,069 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $983,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

